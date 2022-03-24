USPS Postal shipping rates to increase in April

Starting on April 3rd, you may have to start paying surcharges on your packages if they are a certain size and if you fail to give the accurate dimensions.

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting April 3rd, the United States Postal Services rates will be going up. So before you send out your packages, keep this in mind:

There will be a $1.50 fee for packages that are bigger than one cubic foot or packages greater than 22 inches in length. You can also be charged this same fee if you fail to properly provide accurate dimensions of your package's size. This applies to all Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and Parcel Select Ground.

A new "Nonstandard Fee," will also be placed for packages that have to be sorted manually by USPS when the dimensions of the package exceed sorting requirements. Rates will be determined based on the box's dimensions.

If your package is over 22 inches it will have a $4.00 surcharge. If its over 30 inches and over two cubic feet, you will have a $15.00 surcharges. These rates will also apply to all Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and Parcel Select Ground.

According the USPS, they decided to create these new surcharges for shipments with dimensions that are bigger than the certain sizes because larger packages take up more space on their trucks

For example, if one package is taking up more space in a truck then the agency has less room to take other packages. Which means they end up spending more on transportation services.