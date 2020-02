MENTONE, Texas — Two earthquakes struck near Mentone Tuesday morning.

The USGS reported the earthquakes, one around 23 miles away from Mentone and the other nearly 45 miles away.

USGS reports the first had a magnitude of 3.2 while the second had a magnitude of 3.9.

Both quakes reached a depth of just over three miles and struck near 7:30 a.m., six minutes apart from each other.

For more information on the earthquakes you can visit the USGS website.