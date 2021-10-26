USGS reports 3.6 magnitude earthquake outside of Odessa

Multiple viewers have reached out to NewsWest 9 saying they felt the initial 3.4 quake, as well as the 3.6 aftershock.

GARDENDALE, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 3.4 and a 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck West Texas Tuesday afternoon.

According to USGS, the first quake struck 9 kilometers or roughly 5.5 miles north/northeast outside of Odessa, close to Gardendale.

A second quake came less than 10 minutes later, slightly more intense than the first one registering at 3.6.

