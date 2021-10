Multiple viewers have reached out to NewsWest 9 saying they felt the earthquake.

GARDENDALE, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 3.2 magnitude earthquake northeast of Odessa Wednesday.

The quake registered just after 4 p.m. and was the third to to happen in the area in the last 24 hours.

