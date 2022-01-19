USDA Wildlife Services to deter birds from Midland Drive, Loop 250

Residents the area should expect to hear loud thunderclap noises around dusk Monday through Wednesday.

MIDLAND, Texas — An employee with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services will be working to deter grackles around Midland Drive and Loop 250 Monday through Wednesday, according to the City of Midland.

The device they will use to encourage the birds to leave the area is commonly referred to as a "bird banger."

The bird banger cartridges are fired from a launcher that looks like a handgun. The cartridges make a loud noise that sounds like a thunderclap, but they cause the birds no harm.