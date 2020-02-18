ODESSA, Texas — U.S Senator John Cornyn will visit Medical Center Hospital Wednesday, February 29, to discuss the prevention of online sales of e-cigarettes to children.

Cornyn will hear from local medical professionals and school officials about the dangers of vaping and local efforts to end e-cigarette use in the Permian Basin.

They plan to discuss the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act.

The act applies the same safeguards to E-Cigarettes that are already in place for cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.

According to data from Region 9 Prevention about half of the 12th graders in the region have used e-cigarettes and 25% of them have vaped in the past month.

The roundtable begins at 1:35 p.m. and a joint press conference to follow at 2:20 p.m.