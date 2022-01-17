US rig count slowly climbing upward

Starting the week after March 6, 2020, the U.S. saw the rig count drop from 793 to 244, before slowly climbing up to 601 on Jan. 14, 2022.

MIDLAND, Texas — The price of oil continues to sit in the $80 range, topping out at just over $85 a barrel. That is a good recovery compared to where the industry has been over the past two years. However, something in the industry hasn't recovered as quickly.

The rig count is still well below where it was prior to the pandemic. On March 6, 2020, the rig count sat at 793. Over the course of the pandemic, the count fell all the way to 244, before climbing up to 601 on Jan. 14, 2022, according to Baker Hughes.

It's a sign of recovery in the oil and gas industry.

"As the world is getting back to some type of normal, people getting back to work, industry picking back up again, companies and countries around the world needing to provide energy to their citizenry, that means increasing operations in the United States and in particular in the Permian Basin," Stephen Robertson, Executive Vice President of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association said.

However, growth has been slow. The price of oil can fluctuate more rapidly than the rig counts, but operating rigs takes more work.

"If you're a rig contractor, now you got to go back try to hire employees again," Kyle McGraw, past chairman of the PBPA said. "Some of those have left the region, they left Midland-Odessa. They’ve gone out back home to Oklahoma, Ohio, wherever they’re from, and now they’ve got to go back, hire those people, get the equipment back and refurbished, and get it ready."

One other reason that growth has been slow? Oil production isn't solely dependent on the number of rigs. Those alone don't tell the whole story.

"You don’t see a huge jump in numbers of rigs going on out there because you can actually increase production with a fewer number of rigs, in particular, like I said by completing those drilled but uncompleted wells," Robertson said.

Even as the rig count slowly builds back up, the expectation is that rig counts are likely to reach those pre-pandemic levels again. It's only a matter of time.

"I believe if you stay in the $80 a barrel range, we will reach pre-pandemic levels with rigs, and then eventually we'll reach that same with production volume," McGraw said. "That will follow six months behind that, and we'll be back at pre-pandemic levels and trying to meet the demand that’s there."