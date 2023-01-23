U.S. Marshals Service arrest fugitive in Lea County

During a search warrant, multiple weapons and narcotics were found in the residence of the fugitive, 26-yer-old Jose Menchaca.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The United States Marshals Service District of New Mexico- Southwest Investigate Fugitive Team arrested a fugitive wanted for a Federal Supervised Release Violation.

USMS-SWIFT were able to capture 26-year-old Jose Menchaca with help from the Lea County Drug Task Force and the Lea County Sheriff's Office.

Menchaca's original charge was related to Heroin, and on January 20, multiple law enforcement agencies went to Menchaca's residence near the 12000 block of Scharbauer St with a search warrant. Officers received information about drug dealing occurring in his residence.

During the search warrant, six weapons were found as well as several bags of fentanyl and ammunition. This discovery has led to Menchaca facing new federal weapons and drug charges.

“The Lea County Drug Task Force appreciates the collaborative effort put forth by all in helping make today’s arrest. The safety of our community is our number one priority.” said Commander Jeff Moyers Lea County Drug Task Force.