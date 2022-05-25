U.S. Border Patrol agents seize 15 packages of illegal drugs in Van Horn

The illegal drugs weighed about 45 pounds and were valued at $1.46 million.

VAN HORN, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 15 packages of illegal drugs in Van Horn.

With help from Texas DPS, agents were able to locate two subjects walking east towards Texas State Highway 90. The subjects began to run west into the mountains once they noticed that they were spotted.

The subjects were never located, but the agents did find a brown backpack with 15 football size packages. The illegal drugs were later identified as methamphetamine.