Local urgent cares seeing an increase in flu, RSV and COVID cases following Thanksgiving holiday

Medical Center Hospital has seen an expected uptick in cases after the holiday, but it's not as bad as previous years.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital’s urgent care facilities in Odessa are seeing an uptick in the number of RSV, flu and COVID cases following the recent Thanksgiving holiday.

“In our urgent cares, after speaking with the director this morning they’re seeing basically double digit cases for every one of those viruses per day in a mixture of kids and adults. Now that we are in cold weather, people are indoors more, indoors with crowds more. You’re gonna actually see that transmission occur but it has not led to a strain on the hospital so far that we’ve seen and that’s a good sign,” said Trevor Tankersley, Director of Public Relations for MCH.

The cases are able to be treated at the urgent care and are not severe enough for hospitalizations.

“We haven’t seen a big jump as far as hospitalizations when it comes to those viruses currently we’re sitting at 9 COVID hospitalizations today and we’ve been anywhere between four to five and nine to ten the past 3 months,” said Tankersley.

According to the hospital, this is a big difference compared to this time a year or two ago.

“In years past we would have seen a much larger jump following a holiday; now those numbers could still go up, we’re still about a week out from Thanksgiving that’s when you would typically see it but we’re not seeing it here as far as the hospital," Tankersley said.

With this spike in cases after Thanksgiving and Christmas only weeks away, health professionals urge you to stay home if you are sick.

“The biggest thing besides washing hands, covering mouth, etc. is to stay home if you’re sick. and get better before you go back,” Tankersley said.