MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE 8:05 p.m.: Authorities report that the unidentified male suspect was taken into custody after what was reported to be an attempted suicide, he was transferred to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigation is on-going, and details will be released as they become available.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Unconfirmed reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Purple Sage and Vista West just north of loop 250 from citizens on the scene.

MPD has a over a half a dozen units at the scene including officers with tactical weapons and search dogs.

Information is limited at this time. Midland Communications Specialist, Tony Castenada spoke with NewsWest 9 directly via phone and said he was in-route to the scene and would provide updates as they become available.

Stay tuned to NewsWest9 and follow us online for the latest as we continue to monitor this breaking story.