Upcoming UTPB freshman receives $10,000 scholarship

Vasquez was selected at the new student orientation held Monday.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin presented a big scholarship to a new student Monday.

The check presentation happened at the new student orientation where almost 100 new students were welcomed to campus.

Aaron Vasquez, from Andrews, received a $10,000 scholarship to be used over the course of four years.

He was one of the many students who registered for either the November or February Falcon Days and was entered for the chance to win.

Vasquez says he plans to major in music while at the university.