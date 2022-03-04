United Way spearheads effort to get more of the Hispanic community vaccinated in Midland

If people are getting your first dose of the vaccine they will receive a $50 gift card to Walmart

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland has been on the lower side of things when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Midland County was recognized as one of the lowest in the state when it comes to Hispanics getting vaccinated," Said Adrian Carrasco, a board member with United Way.

Saturday morning, United Way had a stand at Martinez bakery where people could sign up to get a vaccine.

"When your get your first shot you get a $50 gift card to Walmart just to help out and just give them appreciation on coming out and getting vaccinated," Carrasco said. "United way found this grant and found this opportunity and we just all decided why not bring this to Midland and see what we can do and we had a great turnout and people are finally starting to recognize it's important and I think they have enough information out there and so we're actually getting traction with this."

The Gift cards are provided through a grant by 'Your Shot Texas' whose goal is to raise vaccination rates throughout the state.

"With the incentive, we're hoping to complete filling those gaps of the individuals who have not been vaccinated yet because we think its important for our community," said Kari Hennigan, CEO of United Way Midland

The clinics will take place every Friday at Casa De Amigos, the goal is to get 1500 more people vaccinated.

"Trying to just get the message out that vaccinations are important, it helps us and we need to get the numbers better in the Latino community here in Midland." Carrasco said.