United Way of Odessa kicks off 2021 campaign

United Way supports programs that impact the lives of one in three Odessans, providing services in health, education and self-sufficiency.

ODESSA, Texas — United Way of Odessa kicked off its 2021 campaign on August 19.

Representatives from the local non-profit discussed their fundraising campaign goal and reflected on how much they were able to raise in the previous campaign.

Some companies like H-E-B also stopped by with some big donations to kickstart the campaign.

"It makes us feel honored and very privileged to be able to be in this community, to give back to our community. Those residents that are in dire need because of personal situations or current pandemic situations-we are here for them and we're very excited to be able to be a source of support for them," said Christina Escobar, Assistant Director of United Way.

