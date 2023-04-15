United Way of Odessa holds Day of Caring

United Way of Odessa helps three local organizations improve facilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — The United Way of Odessa and volunteers went out to three different organizations today just to lend a hand with improving their facilities.

Today was United Way of Odessa's Day of Caring bringing together united way staff, volunteers, and other organizations together to do a good deed to help improve the facilities of three local organizations, one of them being the Permian Basin Mission Center.

“It's very important that we perform a service," said Christina Escobar, Executive Director of United Way Odessa. "We want to be out in the community and serving, but it's very important to those organizations because they can help improve their facilities but yet still serve those clients that are coming and really desperate and needing help.”

Even if it’s something as simple as repainting a part of the building, it means the world to the organizations being helped by United Way.

To them, it shows that they’re willing to help in more ways than just funding.

“I think it’s a testament to the United Way of Odessa and their caring for the community," said Hank Herrick executive director of the Permian Basin Mission Center. "It’s one thing to fund agencies at almost a million dollars a year over sixteen agencies, but it’s another one when they gather up volunteers and they come out and say ‘we don’t just want to fund you, we want to help you.’”