United Supermarkets kicks of Turkey Bucks fundraiser

WEST, Texas — United Supermarkets and Albertson Markets in the Permian Basin and New Mexico has launched their annual program, called Turkey Bucks.

This program was designed to help raise money for those dealing with food insecurity in the coming holidays.

Guests who visit the stores will be able to make a donation at the register once they are finished shopping.

Donations made will go to several food banks across the region, including West Texas Food Bank, Jonah's House, the Salvation Army in Hobbs, the Salvation Army in Alamogordo, Angus Church of the Nazarene, and Harvest Ministries.

Regional Vice President, John Jameson for United Family has expressed appreciation for being in a position to help those in need.