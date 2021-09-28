United Family presents check to United Way of Midland

These funds came from the 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament.

MIDLAND, Texas — United Way of Midland received a special donation Tuesday.

Market Street and United Supermarket presented a check for $23,183 to the non-profit.

These funds came from the 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament.

"All that money raised goes toward our non-profits, which we support more than 24 local non-profits. It goes to their programs and services and we can in turn serve our community," said Candice Escamilla, Resource Development Specialist for United Way of Midland.

The United Family raised a total of $500,000 for 28 United Way chapters this year through the tournament.