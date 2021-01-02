United Family donates pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Odessa and Midland

This donation will be part of the Salvation Army 'Pears for Pairs' initiative.

ODESSA, Texas — The United Family is set to donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Odessa and Midland as a part of its 'Pears for Pairs' initiative.

The 'Pears for Pairs' event will be held on February 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Each Salvation Army will be receiving 500 pairs and the donation will be taken at the United Supermarkets located on 2751 N. County Rd W in Odessa.

Between October 2020 to December 2020, each Rainier Fruit Pear purchased had some of its proceeds going to purchasing socks to donate to the homeless community.

A total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to different charitable organizations in Texas cities such as Midland/Odessa, Amarillo and Lubbock.