United Family donates nearly 5,000 pounds of apples to WTFB

The donation is part of the grocery chain's Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank received a big donation Tuesday.

Nearly 5,000 pounds of apples were donated by the United Family of grocery stores.

This donation is part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program put together by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington.

Grocery stores like Market Streets and United Supermarkets will be donating a total of 50,000 pounds of apples across Texas and New Mexico.

"What a great day at work, going to the food bank and giving 5,000 pounds of apples to your community," said John Jameson, Regional VP for the Midland and Odessa United stores. "It's very rewarding and to help the community that you live in and to work for a company that believes in giving back to the community means a lot."

The West Texas Food Bank will use this donation to help provide food to those in need across the West Texas counties it serves.