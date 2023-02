The truck was hit by the train after it got stuck on the tracks.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Crews were on scene of a truck vs. train crash near Highway 80 and S County Road 1290 Thursday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened around 7:57 p.m. and caused the closure of the tracks.

DPS said the truck was stuck in the tracks when it got hit.