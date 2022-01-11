Ukrainian refugee finds home with Midland family

The Stokes family has known Sasha for 10 years. They have been working to get him to the United States since the war in Ukraine broke out.

MIDLAND, Texas — The war in Ukraine started nine months ago, and today it is still going on, with hundreds of Ukrainians being forced out of their homes.

This is something that hits close to home for the Stokes family, a Midland family that has two adopted sons from Ukraine. On Monday night they added another family member.

Sasha Gmirin flew in to Texas from Romania and got to Midland late Tuesday night after being in the middle of the war in Ukraine.

Sasha has known the stokes family for 10 years, and Monday night he joined them in the United States for the first time.

"He was in an orphanage in Ukraine, and somebody from America had been over there and came back and advocated for him, so we went to Ukraine in 2012 to adopt him," said Shane Stokes, sponsor and longtime contact of Sasha.

Sasha did not end up being adopted, but he kept in close contact with the family, which is why when the war started in Ukraine, the family immediately started to worry.

"We were terrified because he was living in Kyiv at the time and spent the first five weeks of the war in a bomb shelter," said Stokes. "He would be able to go out and change clothes, take a shower, that type of thing, but he stayed in a bomb shelter for five weeks and it was just not safe for him to be there."

The family worked fast to get Sasha here to Midland, somewhere safe. Sasha shared his experience.

"It is becoming very bad to live there," said Gmirin. "There is no electricity, no hot water, a lot of cities have been destroyed, and this continues and continues and continues. Thanks to all the people as a family who helped me find a home."

Gmirin saw life in the country become harder for its citizens.

"I understand it is becoming more and more difficult to live in Ukraine," said Gmirin. "And you have to think about choosing, or you will live in Ukraine and every day you have stress. Every day you have to go down to the basement when there is an air alarm, or you can be in another place now and be useful for Ukraine, be useful for your country and do everything possible to help it rise in Ukraine."

The war continues to take a toll on many Ukrainians.

"The reality of war has come way home to me through all this situation, because we have people that we know and love in Ukraine. And realizing how displaced they all are from their homes, from their work, from their friends, from things that are familiar to them just in order to be safe," said Stokes.

While living here in West Texas, Sasha will continue to stand up and speak out for his country.