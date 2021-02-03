UIL Theater Restrictions: West Texas high school students back to center stage

High school theater students are taking center stage after a very long intermission.



"We've gone basically a whole year without being able to really do any kind of acting or any kind of interacting with each other on the stage, so to be able to be back on the stage acting in any kind of way is a really good feeling," Kevin Hammond, senior acting student said.



But with some tweaks from the UIL, they're back in the scene.



"We definitely have to wear the masks obviously and then we have to stay socially distanced whenever we could, but if we're acting then we have to take extra precaution. It's a lot, but it's worth it," Gabriel Almager, senior acting student said.



Schools across West Texas in Midland, Odessa, Abilene, Frenship and San Angelo to name a few are prepping for their one act play competition this week.



Audience capacity, you guesses it, it must be less than 50%.



Sets and props are to be wiped down and sprayed with disinfectant between performances.



"They've also cut out one of our contests this year, so we won't have an area competition, so we'll go from district to bi-district, region and state," Tiffany Gardner-Moore, MHS theater director said.



"To allow students to not really cross paths, to allow for sanitation we're just, we're changing it up a bit," Gardner-Moore said.