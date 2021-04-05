Tyler High School senior dies in crash; 2 others injured

The crash occurred Saturday on State Highway 31 East.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler High School student died in a Saturday night crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:45 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 31 E., approximately eight miles east of Tyler.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a passenger car, identified as Patrianna Damrye Pettigrew, 18, of Tyler, was traveling west on SH 31 when she lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to weather conditions, and traveled into oncoming traffic. DPS says Pettigrew struck a pickup, driven by Logan Qualls, 18, of Winona.

Pettigrew was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to a local funeral home. A passenger in her vehicle, identified as Talia Janae Smith, 20, of Tyler, was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

DPS reports Qualls is stable at a Tyler medical center.