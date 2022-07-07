TXU Energy donates $80,000 to the Salvation Army of Midland

The energy company wants to help families who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

MIDLAND, Texas — TXU Energy has presented the Salvation Army of Midland with a check of $80,000 to help families dealing with energy bill problems.

The company is looking to make sure Texans "Beat The Heat" this summer, and hopes this donation can help. The donation is part of the TXU Energy Aid Program, which has been around for more than 35 years.