TXU Energy donates $80,000 to the Salvation Army of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — TXU Energy has presented the Salvation Army of Midland with a check of $80,000 to help families dealing with energy bill problems.
The company is looking to make sure Texans "Beat The Heat" this summer, and hopes this donation can help. The donation is part of the TXU Energy Aid Program, which has been around for more than 35 years.
In addition to the $80,000 in bill payment assistance funds, TXU Energy has donated another $5,000 to the Salvation Army of Midland to host a "Beat The Heat" Center. This center will provide clients with bottled water and a safe location to stay cool.