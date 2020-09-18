Texas Oil and Gas Association holds virtual energy summit

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton spoke at the summit, saying the industry needs to do a better job communicating to the public their importance to the region

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Oil and Gas Association is not letting the pandemic slow them down.

The group held a virtual energy summit for the Permian Basin on September 17.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton spoke during the summit, saying the oil and gas industry needs to start explaining to the public how crucial the industry is to everyday life.

"We are so behind the eight ball when it comes to communicating what we do in the value of what we do," Payton said.

"I hope when the Texas legislatures reconvene that we do everything we can to make sure that our Texas legislator is even willing to say the greatness of this state and this nation and this world depends on what we do in Texas with the oil and gas, and that's not hyperbole, that's just if you want to get up in the morning and do daily life," remarked Payton.

TXOGA kicked off its second virtual energy summit this week with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Midland Mayor... Posted by Texas Oil and Gas Association on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Other speakers included Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Tracee Bentley, Permian Strategic Partnership President & CEO.

The free webinar will be followed up with other talks in September.