TxDOT's new campaign looks to prevent a rise in drunk driving deaths

The 'Faces of Drunk Driving' campaign will feature events around the state that have people talk about the consequences of a drunk driving crash.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation will be running its newest campaign, 'Faces of Drunk Driving, throughout the summer.

The campaign will be looking to remind people about the consequences of drunk driving and the lasting impact it could have on a person's life.

Last year, 24% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk driving. In 2021, Texas had over 25,000 drunk driving related traffic crashes, which was an increase of 9% compared to 2020.

“These are real people whose deaths were 100% preventable, had it not been for a drunk driver,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “We hope these personal accounts from offenders and survivors wake people up to the consequences of drinking and driving. Always get a sober ride through a designated driver, taxi, rideshare app, or calling a friend—or simply stay where you are.”