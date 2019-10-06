MIDLAND, Texas — A public meeting to discuss a proposed construction project on Northeast Loop 250 in north Midland County is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday) June 11, 2019, at the Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave. in Midland.

The proposed project would build main lanes on Loop 250 and also build an overpass at the intersection with County Road 1140. Two crossover closings will be necessary to accomplish the planned project. One crossover is at County Road 1135, and the second is at an unnamed road just west of County Road 1140.

The meeting is designed to provide information about the proposed project and also gather input from the public.Maps of the project area and other displays will be available for review and comment.

TxDOT staff will be available to answer questions. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with an open house. A brief presentation is scheduled at 6 p.m. with a question-and-answer session afterward.

Verbal and written comments from the public regarding this project are encouraged. Comments may be submitted either at the public meeting or in writing within 15 days of the public meeting and must be postmarked by June 26, 2019, to be included as part of the official public record.

For additional information, please contact Gabriel Ramirez, P.E., Advanced Planning Engineer, TxDOT Odessa District Office, 3901 East Highway 80, Odessa, Texas, 79761, by telephone at (432) 498-4645, or email gabriel.ramirez@txdot.gov.

For more information, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.