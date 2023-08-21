TxDOT provides traffic alert updates for the week of August 21

Winkler, Pecos, Ector, Midland, Reeves and Ward Counties will all have traffic/construction projects taken placing this week.

TEXAS, USA — TxDOT has released multiple traffic alerts about projects/constructions that will be taking place during the week of August 21.

In Pecos County, there will be a mobile operation taking place for herbicide on IH-10 on August 21. There will also be road repairs along a 1-mile stretch of IH-10 taking place on during the entire week. A large debris removal project will be happening on August 22 as well that will begin 10 miles east of IH-10 and US 67 intersection and end at the Pecos River.

In Winkler County, a large debris removal project will begin on August 21, a road edge repair on FM 874 from SH 18 to SH 302 will occur on August 23 and another road edge repair will happen on August 24 from SH 18 to SH 302.

In Ector County on August 23, Exit 116 EB will be closed for repair as well as a portion of the driving lane near the exit. On August 24-25, FM 1882 from IH-20 to US 385 will have driving lanes closed to continue to pavement projects. They will start in the southbound lanes and then move over to the northbound lanes.

On August 21 in Midland County, both northbound and southbound lanes for Hwy 349 will be down to one lane each from Pennsylvania St. to Missouri St. in downtown midland. The crews will be removing the island and making preparations for placement of new barrier wall. This project is expected to take a month to complete.