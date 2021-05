TxDOT says two out of every three car seats are used incorrectly.

MIDLAND, Texas — TxDOT is offering free car seat inspections on May 14.

From 8 to 10 a.m., the department will be at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Appointments are required. To book an appointment you can call 432-498-4071.

Face masks and social distancing will be required during the inspections.