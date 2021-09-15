TxDOT holding car seat inspection events for National Child Passenger Safety Week

Anyone attending should come prepared with the age, height and weight of the child using the car seat.

MIDLAND, Texas — National Child Passenger Safety Week is September 19-25, and TxDOT and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension are teaming up to make sure children are safe.

Two events will be held during the week to allow citizens to drop by and ensure their car seats are installed correctly.

Midland's event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. on September 20 at the Midland Discovery School parking lot on Golf Course Road.

TxDOT will be in the JC Penney's parking lot at the Music City Mall in Odessa from 3 to 5 p.m. on September 21.

During these events, professionals will be offering free car seat inspections to ensure devices are properly installed and being used correctly.

Anyone attending should come prepared with the age, height and weight of the child using the car seat, as this will ensure the right seat is being used.

A very limited number of car seats will be available to exchange if a seat fails inspection.