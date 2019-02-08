Roadwork will begin on several area roads starting next week as TxDOT releases their schedule for second week of August:

ECTOR COUNTY: Crew will be working on north frontage road of I-20 near JBS Parkway on Monday & Tuesday (8/5-6). Please obey flaggers and slow down in work zone.

MIDLAND COUNTY: Crew will be working on BI-20 the week of Aug. 5 in the area of Main Street. Will start on eastbound lane. Please obey flaggers and slow down in work zone.

WINKLER COUNTY: Crew will be working on SH 302 between the truck route (CR313) and East Ave in front of Onyx on Wednesday & Thursday (8/7-8). Eastbound done Wednesday & westbound done Thursday. Construction should began at 9 a.m. both days until lanes are finished (around 4 p.m.).

As always drivers are encouraged to please obey flaggers, obey all posted signs and slow down in work zones.