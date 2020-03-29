ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Two Ector County deputies have been tested for COVID-19. Sheriff Mike Griffis says the pair are self-quarantined at their homes until further notice.

“The two came into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19,” sheriff Griffis said. “As soon as we got that information, we quarantined the deputies and got them tested. We hope to have those results in a few days.”

In an effort to protect deputies, all units have been equipped with masks, hand sanitizers and gloves. Sheriff Griffis says more is on the way this week.

Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon in Ector County. Seventy-two people have been tested, 43 tests are still pending, according to health department data.

Sheriff Griffis says the only way to curb the spread is for people to stay home as much as they can.

“We’ve got to take this sh** serious. Stay the hell home,” he said.