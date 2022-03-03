Two UPS employees arrested on theft charges

20-year-old Triston Nunez and 18-year-old Nathaniel Alonzo were taken into custody after attempting to steal firearms and an Apple Watch 7 Series

MIDLAND, Texas — Two UPS employees were arrested after attempting to steal firearms and an Apple Watch 7 Series on March 1.

MCSO Deputies were called to the UPS loading facility on 2061 Market St in regards to this incident.

18-year-old Nathaniel Alonzo and 20-year-old Triston Nunez were seen by other employees stealing the packages off the conveyer belt. Once UPS supervisors confronted the men, Nunez fled the scene, while Alonzo stayed.

Alonzo was immediately arrested by Deputies, while Nunez was found the next day at a residence located at 606 S. Loraine.

Both Nunez and Alonzo have been charged with three counts of theft of firearms and one count of theft over $100 under $750.