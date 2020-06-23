ODESSA, Texas — Drivers on West Loop 338 and on westbound I-20 can expect delays this week, with work continuing on I-20 for the rest of the month.

Starting Tuesday, lane closures will move around on West Loop 338 near I-20 for bridge joint repairs.

Closures will be daytime only in both directions, but only one lane at a time. Work done between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Westbound I-20 will also have daytime lane closures on the left lane near West Loop 338 for the rest of the month as crews make repairs to the bridge.

Work here will also be done between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Officials urge drivers to use alternate routes, and if you have to use these routes, they ask you to slow down in work zones.