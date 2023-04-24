Two suspects arrested in Brewster County smuggling incident

The deputy at the scene found nine passengers in the vehicle who were all illegal migrants from Mexico.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects were arrested over the weekend in Brewster County after attempting to smuggle a group of illegal migrants.

A Brewster County Deputy conducted a traffic stop near Marathon and saw multiple individuals attempting to hide in the cab and bed of the vehicle. It was later determined that there were nine individuals that were hiding in the vehicle. All of them were illegal migrants from Mexico.

The driver, U.S. citizen David Ray Lozano, was charged with nine counts of smuggling of persons. The passenger, U.S. citizen, Rachel Michelle Gutierrez, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Gutierrez was charged and booked for possession of a controlled substance.

