Two pedestrians killed in fatal crash in Hobbs

26-year-old Anthony Baca has been arrested and charged with a list of felonies and misdemeanors including Involuntary Manslaughter and Tampering with Evidence.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on February 3 that led to the death of two pedestrians.

The crash occurred in the area of the 600 block of West Apache. Upon their arrival, Hobbs police officers determined the two pedestrians, 27-year-old Octavia Throssel of California and 33-year-old Joshua Jackson of Hobbs, were deceased.

The next day, February 4, a possible vehicle was identified through evidence as well as the name of the potential suspect, 26-year-old Anthony Baca of Hobbs. Baca voluntarily agreed to interview with the police department.

During the interview, Baca said he was driving in the area the night of the crash and at the time, he thought he did hit a dog or a deer, but was more concerned about the damage of the truck since he had not been working for the company for so long and needed to get the truck home. Baca said he also saw the social media posts about the incident and knew he needed to talk with the police.

Baca has since been arrested and is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail with no bond. Baca has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Accidents Involving Personal Injury, Cruelty to Animals, and Carless Driving.