Two Odessans receive commutations from White House

Mark Richard Burton and Aaron Ponce were the individuals granted the commutations.

ODESSA, Texas — Earlier today, the White House released a list of 78 individuals that were granted clemency by President Biden.

Two of those names were Odessans Mark Richard Burton and Aaron Ponce.

Burton was charged with Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

Burton was sentenced to 121 months of imprisonment, a five-year term of supervised release and a $15,000 fine back on March 16, 2016.

Burton's sentence has been commuted to expire on April 26, 2023 with the remainder to be served in home confinement. The five-year term of supervised release will be left intact and in effect.

Ponce was charged with Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance that was 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Ponce received 240 months of imprisonment and a 10-year term of supervised release back on July 11, 2013.