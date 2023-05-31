Two Odessa teenagers arrested on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charges

ODESSA, Texas — Two Odessa teenagers have been arrested after attacking an adult woman at the Vera Apartments.
19-year-old Alexis Isidia Garcia and a 16-year-old juvenile have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapons. The 16-year-old received four counts. OPD responded to a disturbance on May 30 at the Vera Apartments at 8:00 p.m.
Officers received complaints about the 16-year-old was causing issues with residents and pointing a gun at four people. Eventually, the juvenile struck an adult woman in the head with a gun. The 19-year-old, Alexis Isidia Garcia, then also began to strike the victim and pull her hair.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.