Two Odessa teenagers arrested on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charges

ODESSA, Texas — Two Odessa teenagers have been arrested after attacking an adult woman at the Vera Apartments.

19-year-old Alexis Isidia Garcia and a 16-year-old juvenile have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapons. The 16-year-old received four counts. OPD responded to a disturbance on May 30 at the Vera Apartments at 8:00 p.m.

Officers received complaints about the 16-year-old was causing issues with residents and pointing a gun at four people. Eventually, the juvenile struck an adult woman in the head with a gun. The 19-year-old, Alexis Isidia Garcia, then also began to strike the victim and pull her hair.