Two Odessa residents dead after crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Two Odessa residents have been killed in a crash in Ector County on Oct. 10.
Both 44-year-old David Medrano and 33-year-old Maxton Winkler were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The initial investigation revealed a 2019 Ford F-250, driven by Medrano. was traveling northbound on Loop 338, while a 2021 Chevrolet 2500, driven by Winkler, was traveling southbound on Loop 338. Medrano went into the southbound lane for an unknown reason at this time and crashed into Winkler.
The crash is still under investigation, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.