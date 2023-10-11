Two Odessa residents dead after crash in Ector County

Both 44-year-old David Medrano and Maxton Winkler were pronounced dead at the scene on Oct. 10

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Two Odessa residents have been killed in a crash in Ector County on Oct. 10.

Both 44-year-old David Medrano and 33-year-old Maxton Winkler were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The initial investigation revealed a 2019 Ford F-250, driven by Medrano. was traveling northbound on Loop 338, while a 2021 Chevrolet 2500, driven by Winkler, was traveling southbound on Loop 338. Medrano went into the southbound lane for an unknown reason at this time and crashed into Winkler.