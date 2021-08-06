2 men killed in fiery crash on I-20

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —
Two people are dead and one is injured following a fiery crash on I-20 Monday.
According to DPS, a 2003 Peterbilt semi-truck towing a trailer, driven by 46-year-old Rigoberto Perez, was driving east on I-20. A 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 towing a trailer, driven by 23-year-old Jarod N. Clement, was driving behind the semi-truck.
When the Perez slowed down at a construction zone, Clement crashed into the back of his semi-truck.
The Dodge Ram caught on fire.
Clement and his passenger, 48-year-old Lionso Rodriguez were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Perez was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. This is all of the information we have at this time.