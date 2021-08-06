x
2 men killed in fiery crash on I-20

DPS identified those involved Tuesday afternoon.
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —

Two people are dead and one is injured following a fiery crash on I-20 Monday. 

According to DPS, a 2003 Peterbilt semi-truck towing a trailer, driven by 46-year-old Rigoberto Perez, was driving east on I-20. A 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 towing a trailer, driven by 23-year-old Jarod N. Clement, was driving behind the semi-truck. 

When the Perez slowed down at a construction zone, Clement crashed into the back of his semi-truck.

The Dodge Ram caught on fire.

Clement and his passenger, 48-year-old Lionso Rodriguez were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Perez was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. This is all of the information we have at this time.