2 men killed in fiery crash on I-20

DPS identified those involved Tuesday afternoon.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and one is injured following a fiery crash on I-20 Monday.

According to DPS, a 2003 Peterbilt semi-truck towing a trailer, driven by 46-year-old Rigoberto Perez, was driving east on I-20. A 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 towing a trailer, driven by 23-year-old Jarod N. Clement, was driving behind the semi-truck.

When the Perez slowed down at a construction zone, Clement crashed into the back of his semi-truck.

The Dodge Ram caught on fire.

Clement and his passenger, 48-year-old Lionso Rodriguez were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Perez was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.