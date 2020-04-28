CANYON LAKE, Texas — Rescue crews responded to reports of a small plane crash around 10 a.m.

That small plane, believed to be a Cessna model, is now submerged under water and the two men on board, believe it or not, are recovering from the scary moments.

According to investigators, they swam to shore and are now in a New Braunfels hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the plane, went into the water near the 100 block of Canteen in the Westhaven neighborhood near boat ramp 6 at the Westhaven dock.

According to Comal County Public Affairs, the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are helping the FAA in the investigation.