Two Marathon students to compete in the National History Fair Competition

MARATHON, Texas — Two Marathon students will be travelling to Washington D.C. to compete in the National History Fair Competition.

Eight Graders Izabella Briones and Annaliese West will represent the state of Texas in the Junior Division Performance category.

Izabella and Annaliese’s performance ‘Mission Impossible: Cabeza de Vaca y La Nueva Frontera’ won first place and Best of Show for the Junior Division at the Big Bend Regional History Fair and placed second at the Texas History Day in Austin, advancing to compete in the National History Fair the week of June 12.

National History Fair’s theme for 2023 is 'Frontiers in History'. The girl’s performance is based on Cabeza de Vaca’s expedition through Texas, which greatly impacted history as the first non-Indigenous person to explore and chronicle the versatile terrain, plants and animals and people that lived in Texas before the Spanish conquest.

Izabella and Briones combine Spanish and Native American language in their performance to showcase how the cultures collided during Cabeza de Vaca’s journey across Texas.