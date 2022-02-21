Two couples receive their dream weddings at no cost

Local venders, caterers, photographers, bakers all donated their services for the couples special day.

ODESSA, Texas — Two happy couples tied the knot Sunday night. The weddings were an estimated $40,000, but were free to the brides and grooms.

"We wouldn't of been able to do any of this on our own and just having this opportunity come is a big thing." said said newlywed Melanie Sendejo.

Both of the couples entered a contest to get the free weddings, and they to tell their stories.

"We've been together for four years now and gone through some troubling times, Stacey's oldest son was killed last year, and so we wanted February to be a happy memory rather than a sad one." said Mike Elliot, newlywed.

Both weddings had elaborate decorations, beautiful cakes, flowers, food, wedding planners, drinks, the whole nine yards. The Odessa Marriott orchestrating both weddings and coming up with the contest.