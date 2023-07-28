Two items ratified by members of the Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund board

Removal of unscheduled overtime and a change to calculate benefits based on consecutive pay periods instead of nonconsecutive ones were the two items ratified.

MIDLAND, Texas — Members of the Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund board have ratified two items that were voted on my the Midland Fire Department.

Earlier in July, both items were passed by 81% of the voting members. The two items were the removal of unscheduled overtime and a change to calculate benefits based on consecutive pay periods instead of nonconsecutive ones.

These items were part of a plan to help address the unfunded liability of the Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund.