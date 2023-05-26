Two drivers arrested for illegal smuggling of livestock in Presidio County

The two drivers were arrested by federal officials and referred to Homeland Security Investigations for processing. The Presidio County Sheriff's Office have been dealing with more cases recently about smuggling illegal livestock in Presidio County.

In these cases, Deputies will detain the livestock and send the case over to the United States Department of Agriculture for an inspection and proof of ownership. The issues mostly stem from illegally importing horses and cattle through the Rio Grande instead of doing this through the U.S./Mexico port of entry.