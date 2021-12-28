Two dead in fatal crash in Gaines County

22-year-old Marcus Hernandez and 66-year-old Jerry Cornett were both killed in the accident

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been killed in a fatal crash in Gaines County.

The incident occurred on December 27 at 8:42 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 205 and 206.

Both 22-year-old Marcus Hernandez and 66-year-old Jerry Cornett were killed and residents of Seminole. They were wearing their seatbelts during the time of the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle Cornett and Hernandez were in was traveling northbound on CR 205 when the second vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Omar Ontiveros, was traveling eastbound on CR 206.

The first vehicle didn't yield the right of way at the stop sign, which led to the second vehicle, which had a trailer, hitting into the first vehicle.

Ontiveros was not injured during this incident.