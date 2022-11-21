Two dead after 4-vehicle crash in Reeves County

The driver who caused the crash has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash on November 19 at 3:29 a.m. in Reeves County.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez of McAllen, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near MM 19 on the wrong side of the road.

Another vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, was traveling in those westbound lanes when it was hit by Orta-Gonzalez.

This collision led to two more vehicles crashing into the Toyota Corolla in the westbound lanes. The driver and passengers of those two vehicles were not injured during the crash.

The passengers on the Toyota Corolla, 18-year-ild Leilani Ann Orr of Denton, Texas and 44-year-old Stephanie Ferrer of Denton, Texas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was transported to Reeves County Hospital in critical condition.

Orta-Gonzalez was not injured during the incident and was placed under arrest for two counts of intoxication manslaughter.