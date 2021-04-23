x
Two dead after fatal crash in Reeves county

Both deceased passengers were not wearing a seatbelt.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

TOYAH, Texas — Two individuals are dead after a fatal crash four miles west of Toyah in Reeves county. 

There were five total people in the one vehicle crash. The two deceased passengers were not wearing a seatbelt, while the other three people had their seatbelt on. 

The driver of the vehicle was 27-year-old Jose M. Fierro-Fajardo, while the two deceased passengers were 76-year-old Maria L Chavarria and 55-year-old MaDelCarmen F. Morales. 

Initial investigations revealed the vehicle had a blowout and rolled over. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

