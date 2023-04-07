Two dead after fatal crash in Midland County

Both Guillermo Del Pozo – Fernandez and Yusleivy Sanchez -Mora were both pronounced dead on April 4.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people have been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on April 4.

Both 42-year-old Guillermo Del Pozo – Fernandez of Midland and 42-year-old Yusleivy Sanchez -Mora were pronounced dead at the scene. The two other people involved in the crash were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and are now in stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver, Del-Pozo-Fernandez, and the passenger, Sanchez-Mora, were traveling eastbound in the left lane of SH-158 in a 2017 Chevrolet Spark. Another vehicle, a 2019 Ford F-350, was also in the left lane of SH-158 when it attempted to pass a different vehicle and struck the rear of the Chevrolet Spark.

This collision led to the Chevrolet Spark going into the westbound lane and crashing into another vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.