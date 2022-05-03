Two dead after crash in Lea County

Odessa residents Cortney Hartman and Christopher Barrandey were killed during the April 28 crash.

43-year-old Cortney Hartman and 52-year-old Christopher Barrandey sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, the vehicle Hartman and Barrandey were in, and a 2018 Peterbilt tractor-trailer were stopped in the eastbound lane on SH 176 because of construction. A 2021 Ford F-350 pulling a flatbed trailer was also in the eastbound lane and rear-ended the Silverado and caused it to hit the back of the Peterbilt.

The driver of the Ford F-350 was transported to a Lubbock Hospital, while the driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured.

Seatbelts were worn by everyone at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to not be a factor.